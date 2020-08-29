A couple received a note shaming them for their unpainted house, but now hundreds have donated to help them

(CNN) Jimmy and Marilyn Curcuru have lived together in their house in the Portuguese Hill area of Gloucester, Massachusetts for more than 50 years. They raised their three children there, and previously owned a small business in the community.

But in late July, the couple received an anonymous note, purportedly from a neighbor, in their mailbox. "Please paint me!" the note said, calling their house an "eyesore."

Jimmy, 71, said he was "very upset at first," not because of what the letter said, but that whoever wrote the note "didn't have the nerve to sign it."

He said they knew their house had fallen into disrepair, but various health issues had recently prevented him and his wife from doing large home improvements.

"It was cowardly of them to write a letter like that," Curcuru said.

