Great-grandmother beats coronavirus after five months in hospital and rehab

(CNN) Marie Delus had not touched her mother since she took her to a New York City emergency room in March.

But after more than five months in a hospital and nursing home, Delus' mother, Marie Jean-Pierre, was released on Saturday, her family told CNN.

Jean-Pierre, 73, was admitted to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn on March 21 with a low-grade fever and difficulty breathing. After testing positive for coronavirus, she was intubated and later placed on a ventilator, according to her daughter. At some point, she received a tracheotomy.

"She was fighting every step of the way. She was fighting the doctors, she was fighting the nurses," Marie Delus said. "She didn't want to be on the ventilator."

Jean-Pierre, Delus and other family members had traveled to Spain in early March on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, returning on March 11. Multiple people who went on the trip became ill with five becoming "very sick," Delus said.

Read More