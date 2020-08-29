US Marshals find 39 missing children in Georgia during 'Operation Not Forgotten'

(CNN) Authorities have found 39 missing children in Georgia during a two-week effort to rescue endangered minors.

The US Marshals Service Missing Child Unit led the search, dubbed "Operation Not Forgotten." It collaborated with the agency's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and state and local agencies.

The operation resulted in the rescue of 26 children and safe location of 13 others, US Marshals said in a news release on Thursday.

"The US Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission," US Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said in a statement . "The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you."

Acting Special Agent in Charge, Phil Wislar attends a press conference with our partners @USMarshalsHQ announcing the recovery of 39 missing children in Georgia during "Operation Not Forgotten". Thank you to all our partners involved!https://t.co/CtnXnmbLXW pic.twitter.com/yMC4TIAVKO — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 27, 2020

During the operation, authorities arrested nine people, cleared 26 warrants and filed additional charges for alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession and custodial interference, US Marshals said.

