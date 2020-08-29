Former officer in George Floyd killing asks judge to dismiss case

(CNN) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him in the death of George Floyd.

In court papers Friday, Chauvin's attorney says there is not probable cause to support charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's killing sparked protests against systemic racism and police brutality around the world.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said Friday that Floyd's killing was so cruel that they want stricter sentences than recommended by state guidelines if Chauvin and the three other officers involved are found guilty.

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes. Three other former officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

