Berlin police halt march protesting against German government's coronavirus response

Berlin, Germany (CNN) Berlin police ordered a halt to a demonstration Saturday protesting the German government's Covid-19 response, citing the crowd's failure to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, including a large contingent of far-right groups and members identifying with the QAnon conspiracy platform.

Few of the demonstrators wore masks or followed social distancing guidelines as they waved flags and marched towards the Brandenburg Gate for a final rally, where about 20,000 people from Germany and other European countries were expected to gather.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Berlin to demonstrate against the German government's coronavirus response.

Some held up placards showing German lawmakers with the word "guilty" underneath, while others waved imperialist flags usually associated with far-right group "Reichsbuerger," or displayed tributes to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

"Mr Trump, please don't forget the German patriots," read one banner.

