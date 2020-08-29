(CNN) Migrants rescued by a boat funded by the British street artist Banksy have been evacuated onto Sea-Watch 4, another vessel that rescues people stranded in the Mediterranean Sea.

A Saturday evening post on the vessel's Twitter account said it had "just transferred all remaining guests onto #SeaWatch4, who now have about 350 people on board."

"It's not over," the tweet said. "We demand a Place of Safety for all survivors, now."

The transfer took place after the "Louise Michel," a former French naval ship purchased by Banksy, took 219 migrants onboard and requested "immediate assistance."

Sea-Watch International confirmed on Twitter that its vessel had received the passengers, adding, "we now have (about) 350 people on board who need to disembark in a safe port as soon as possible."

Read More