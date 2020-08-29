(CNN) A rescue boat funded by the British street artist Banksy has said it urgently needs assistance after taking 219 migrants onboard in the Mediterranean.

The "Louise Michel," a former French naval boat, helped to rescue 89 people on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the vessel.

Its 10-person crew later provided help to a further 130 people, including "many women and children," a post on the boat's Twitter account said on Friday evening.

The message added that the boat was "reaching a state of emergency" and needed "immediate assistance."

The vessel said in a series of tweets on Saturday that it was "unable to move" due to its "overcrowded deck," alleging that no European coastguards have responded to its calls for help. CNN is unable to independently verify this claim.

Read More