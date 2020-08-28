The week in 43 photos

President Trump is accompanied by the first lady, Melania Trump, as he arrives for his nomination acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday, August 27. "I stand before you tonight honored by your support, proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years, and brimming with confidence in the bright future we will build for America over the next four years," Trump said in his speech, which closed the Republican National Convention. Evan Vucci/AP

This photo of Hurricane Laura was taken from aboard the International Space Station on Wednesday, August 26. The storm made landfall in Louisiana early Thursday morning, leaving destruction in its wake. Chris Cassidy/NASA

Lucas Giolito is mobbed by his Chicago White Sox teammates as they celebrate his no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, August 25. It was the first no-hitter of the season. David Banks/Getty Images

Jack Frost, a rare albino hedgehog, is held in Otley, England, on Monday, August 24. Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty Images

This aerial photo shows the roof blown off an AutoZone store in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura hit the area on Thursday, August 27. Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle/AP

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, August 24. In her speech, Guilfoyle said the President "is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream." Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

From left, Dotti Lockhart, Julie Driscoll and Bob Lockhart sit on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during a silent protest on Thursday, August 20. They joined several others who were demanding that Cameron complete his investigation into the killing of Breonna Taylor. Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

Veterinary technician Brianna Jeter comforts a llama injured by a wildfire in Vacaville, California, on Friday, August 21. At right, animal control officer Dae Kim prepares to euthanize the llama. Noah Berger/AP

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, August 24. DeJoy faced a barrage of sharp attacks from House Democrats, who criticized his actions and questioned his motivations since he took over his role leading the US Postal Service. DeJoy defended his performance, downplaying the changes he made and saying he was focused on stopping the Postal Service's money-losing ways. DeJoy is a finance official in the Republican National Committee and a major donor to President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked mail-in voting. Tom Williams/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump delivers a convention speech in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, August 25. Her speech reflected on her work with children, her "Be Best" initiative, her second-term agenda and some of her favorite moments of the past three and a half years. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Men have their temperature taken as they attend a Santa school at the Southwark Cathedral in London on Monday, August 24. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Smoke rises from a chemical fire at a plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which was hit hard by Hurricane Laura on Thursday, August 27. Plant managers were trying to contain a chlorine leak, according to state police. Details about what started the fire weren't available. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Mother Teresa, wear masks and face shields as they distribute food to the poor and homeless in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, August 26. Bikas Das/AP

Marine biologist Monica Blasi swims off the Italian island of Filicudi on Sunday, August 23. Alessandro Trovati/AP

Vehicles that were burned during protests are seen in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday, August 24. Police responded with force Monday night as demonstrators torched cars and set buildings ablaze, demanding justice in the shooting of Jacob Blake. Morry Gash/AP

US President Donald Trump greets a crowd at Baltimore's Fort McHenry after Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech Wednesday, August 26, for the Republican National Convention. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Brenton Tarrant, a far-right terrorist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year in New Zealand, arrives in court on Monday, August 24. He was later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. It's the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country's courts. John Kirk-Anderson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

An explosive device detonates Tuesday, August 25, as a protester pushes back on an armored vehicle that was attempting to clear demonstrators away from the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. David Goldman/AP

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait on the tarmac for his arrival in Fletcher, North Carolina, on Monday, August 24. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Cemetery workers carry Wilson Gil's remains on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, August 26. Gil died of complications related to Covid-19, according to family members. Martin Mejia/AP

Police use pepper spray while clashing with protesters near the convention center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, August 23. The Republican National Convention started in Charlotte, where delegates formally nominated President Donald Trump during an in-person roll call. Leah Millis/Reuters

Soccer player Lucas Hernandez poses with the trophy after Bayern Munich won the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday, August 23. It is the sixth European title for the German club. Matthew Childs/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

High jumper Ryo Sato competes in the Tokyo Grand Prix, which was held without spectators on Sunday, August 23. Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

People march near a Minneapolis police precinct during a demonstration against police brutality and racism on Monday, August 24. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Workers in New Delhi prepare to cremate the body of a coronavirus victim on Saturday, August 22. Xavier Galiana/AFP/Getty Images

Takuma Sato celebrates with the traditional milk bath after winning the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, August 23. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

Thousands of trays packed with fish are laid out to dry at a market in Vung Tau, Vietnam, on Friday, August 21. Khanh Phan/Solent News/Shutterstock

A member of the Georgia delegation leaves the Charlotte Convention Center after the Republican Party's in-person roll call on Monday, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool/AP

Pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui hugs a supporter outside a Hong Kong court after being released on bail on Thursday, August 27. Hong Kong police arrested 16 people Wednesday, including two opposition lawmakers, on charges related to anti-government protests last year. Kin Cheung/AP

Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Brazil, on Sunday, August 23. Andre Penner/AP

Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson crashes into the net to try to stop a goal during an NHL playoff game against Dallas on Thursday, August 20. Dallas advanced to the second round with a 7-3 victory in Game 6. Dave Sandford/NHLI/Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul, center, and others, are escorted by Metropolitan Police through a crowd of protesters near the White House after attending the Republican National Convention on August 27. Yuki Iwamura/AP

People search for flood victims in Charikar, Afghanistan, on Thursday, August 27. Flash flooding triggered by torrential rain has killed at least 86 people and injured at least 106, according to Rahmatullah Haidari, deputy spokesman for the governor of the country's Parwan province. Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

A protester obstructs an armored vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 25. David Goldman/AP

"End racism" banners are shown in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before an NHL playoff game on Wednesday, August 26. Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI/Getty Images

Naya, a 1-month-old baby sea lion, is seen with its mother, Nora, at Paris' zoological gardens on Wednesday, August 26. Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images

People wear face masks as they watch singer Tim Bendzko perform in Leipzig, Germany, on Saturday, August 22. It was part of a risk-assessment study organized by the University Hospital of Halle, which was tracking people's movements and how aerosols spread in a live concert venue. All participants had to test negative for Covid-19 in order to take part. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A stage manager adjusts the tie of Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, before his convention speech in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, August 25. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A firefighter rubs his head while watching the LNU Lightning Complex fires spread through a neighborhood in Napa County, California, on Friday, August 21. Noah Berger/AP

Letetra Wideman and Zanetia Blake, sisters of Jacob Blake, embrace during a news conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 25. Stephen Maturen/Reuters