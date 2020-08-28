Andromeda galaxy's 'halo' is nudging the Milky Way

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 2:23 PM ET, Fri August 28, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This artist&#39;s illustration shows the unexpected dimming of the star Betelgeuse.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This artist's illustration shows the unexpected dimming of the star Betelgeuse.
Hide Caption
1 of 193
This extremely distant galaxy, which looks similar to our own Milky Way, appears like a ring of light.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This extremely distant galaxy, which looks similar to our own Milky Way, appears like a ring of light.
Hide Caption
2 of 193
This artist&#39;s interpretation shows the calcium-rich supernova 2019ehk. The orange represents the calcium-rich material created in the explosion. Purple reveals gas shed by the star right before the explosion.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This artist's interpretation shows the calcium-rich supernova 2019ehk. The orange represents the calcium-rich material created in the explosion. Purple reveals gas shed by the star right before the explosion.
Hide Caption
3 of 193
The blue dot at the center of this image marks the approximate location of a supernova event which occurred 140 million light-years from Earth, where a white dwarf exploded and created an ultraviolet flash. It was located close to tail of the Draco constellation.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
The blue dot at the center of this image marks the approximate location of a supernova event which occurred 140 million light-years from Earth, where a white dwarf exploded and created an ultraviolet flash. It was located close to tail of the Draco constellation.
Hide Caption
4 of 193
This radar image captured by NASA&#39;s Magellan mission to Venus in 1991 shows a corona, a large circular structure 120 miles in diameter, named Aine Corona.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This radar image captured by NASA's Magellan mission to Venus in 1991 shows a corona, a large circular structure 120 miles in diameter, named Aine Corona.
Hide Caption
5 of 193
When a star&#39;s mass is ejected during a supernova, it expands quickly. Eventually, it will slow and form a hot bubble of glowing gas. A white dwarf will emerge from this gas bubble and move across the galaxy.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
When a star's mass is ejected during a supernova, it expands quickly. Eventually, it will slow and form a hot bubble of glowing gas. A white dwarf will emerge from this gas bubble and move across the galaxy.
Hide Caption
6 of 193
The afterglow of short gamma ray burst that was detected 10 billion light-years away is shown here in a circle. This image was taken by the Gemini-North telescope.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
The afterglow of short gamma ray burst that was detected 10 billion light-years away is shown here in a circle. This image was taken by the Gemini-North telescope.
Hide Caption
7 of 193