(CNN) Damon and Yashira Willis have always supported social justice causes, but at this moment in time, they decided they wanted to do more.

And so, looking to their close-knit community to propel the conversation about racism and police violence against Black people, the Smyrna, Georgia, couple found inspiration in one of their neighborhood's most beloved gathering spots, the Taylor Brawner Park.

"It's a huge 10-acre park and it's really kind of the hub of the community," Damon Willis says. "Families are always out there, kids playing and such."

An anonymous donor gave $1,000 toward the cost of the benches Damon and Yashira Willis sponsored

The city offers residents the opportunity to memorialize loved ones by sponsoring personalized plaques for park benches. Damon and Yashira decided the benefit offered them an opportunity to honor Breonna Taylor , George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

"We love Smyrna; it's a very diverse, inclusive community. And we said, you know, what can we do here, locally to really memorialize these lives that have been lost."

