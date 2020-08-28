Video shows forceful arrest of Black man stopped while jogging in San Antonio

(CNN) A Black man in San Antonio was stopped and detained by police Tuesday while he was jogging, witnesses said, as officers searched for a suspect in a nearby domestic violence call.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows officers forcefully shoving the man into a police vehicle as he screams.

The arrested man, identified in a police report as Mathias Ometu, 33, was seen walking out of an apartment complex as officers arrived in response to a call about a domestic violence assault, according to a police report from the incident.

Officers stopped Ometu and told him they had "reasonable suspicion to believe" he "matched the description of an alleged strangulation family violence incident," the report said.

The police report said Ometu refused to give his name and date of birth after several requests and his "demeanor became aggressive." Ometu refused to get in the patrol vehicle and was then "placed in the patrol vehicle" after a "long struggle," the report said, "using only open hand techniques."

