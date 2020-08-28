A Black man is freed from prison 44 years after he was wrongly convicted of rape

(CNN) A Black man was freed from a North Carolina prison on Thursday after serving 44 years for a crime he maintains he didn't commit.

Ronnie Long, wearing a dark three-piece suit, red tie and a hat, walked out of prison, wheeling his few belongings behind him. He raised his hands to the crowd and threw his arms around a loved one before addressing reporters.

"It's been a long road," Long said. "But it's over with. It's over with now."

Wearing a mask that said "Free Ronnie Long," he credited his advocates and loved ones for persevering through the long legal battle.

Long, now 64, was accused of raping a White woman. An all-White jury found him guilty of rape and burglary in 1976 and him sentenced to life in prison.

