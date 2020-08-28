An abandoned dog taken in by California firefighters is adopted by Miley Cyrus

(CNN) An abandoned bulldog who captured the hearts of California firefighters has found a forever home with singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

When Daisy the bulldog showed up at the doorsteps of a North Central Fire Protection District Station 58 in Fresno , California in late April, she was extremely dehydrated and skinny.

"The crews said she was covered in fleas and smelled really bad. You could tell she had been out wandering for quite a while," Jacob McAfee, the station's deputy fire chief, told CNN. "It was obvious that she was abandoned or a stray."

No dog had ever come to the fire station seeking help before, so the crew waited for the stray to leave. But Daisy never left.

The bulldog camped out at the back of the station for about a week, sleeping on the doormat that leads right into the fire station. Although suffering from poor health, the dog made sure to greet the firefighters as they left for their calls.

