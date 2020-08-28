The 26-year-old man killed in Kenosha shooting tried to protect those around him, his girlfriend says

(CNN) Anthony Huber was armed with nothing but his skateboard when he spotted an armed person among a crowded street in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but he still ran toward the danger, his girlfriend says.

"He pushed me out of the way, like he was telling me to run off, and I tried to grab him," Hannah Gittings told CNN. "I should have been there, but there was going to be no changing his mind."

Huber and his girlfriend were in Kenosha late Tuesday night amid widespread protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Tuesday marked the third night of demonstrations in the city. Just before midnight, officers responded to shots fired. Kenosha police later announced two people had been fatally shot and a third injured. Among the victims was 26-year-old Huber.

Police have named 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as a suspect in the shooting and he now faces homicide charges as well as a felony charge for attempted homicide. A criminal complaint identified the other victim as Joseph D. Rosenbaum and a third person, Gaige P. Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm.

Gittings says Huber launched at the armed individual to protect her and the people nearby.

Read More