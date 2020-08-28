Hurricane Laura was strong enough to reverse the flow of the Mississippi River

(CNN) Strong winds blowing north from Hurricane Laura appeared to reverse the flow of many waterways along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, including the Mississippi River, as it approached land.

Laura came ashore as a Category 4 storm early Thursday near the Texas state line, ripping off roofs, damaging buildings and robbing hundreds of thousands of power.

Rivers normally flow into the Gulf, but Laura's strong winds blew the top layer of water northward, away from the Gulf, instead.

Chris Dier captured a time lapse of the phenomena Wednesday afternoon from Arabi, one neighborhood downriver of New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward and about 200 miles east of where Laura made landfall.

Hurricane Laura is forcing the Mississippi to follow north instead of south. Barges are now having to fight these tides as they go downriver. Surreal. pic.twitter.com/sZGDRouWil — Chris Dier (@chrisdier) August 26, 2020

In the tweeted video, a Gulf-bound barge can be seen fighting against the inland flow of the water.

