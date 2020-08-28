A firefighter loses his home while battling the California wildfires

(CNN) Darrell Sales is no stranger to wildfires. As a second-generation firefighter, he has battled countless blazes that have razed down homes.

But this time, his own house was the victim of one of these fires.

"It's been a whirlwind of events and a lot of emotions and a lot of different things happening at once," said Sales. "I've seen plenty of houses burn down and, you know, I definitely have a new perspective or just a new insight now that my house has joined that group."

Sales has been firefighter for the San Jose Fire Department for the past 11 years.

When he and his partner, Chelsea, bought their home in the Santa Cruz Mountains last year, he knew that wildfires were a possibility.

