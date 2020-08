TikTok stars Blake Gray and Bryce Hall charged for hosting parties during the Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) Los Angeles is taking action against people who host house parties in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blake Gray and Bryce Hall, two TikTok stars , were charged with misdemeanors on Friday after holding two large house parties in defiance of local health orders, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced.

The pair could face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000, according to Feuer.

"If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior...rather than brazenly violating the law," Feuer said during a press conference.

LA city attorney Mike Feuer during a press conference on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Gray and Hall held a party on August 8, and that they were issued a warning about the gathering by the Los Angeles Police Department, who responded to a complaint call about the party.

