TikTok stars Blake Gray and Bryce Hall charged for hosting parties during the Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) Los Angeles is taking action against people who host house parties in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair could face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000, according to Feuer.

"If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior...rather than brazenly violating the law," Feuer said during a press conference.

LA city attorney Mike Feuer during a press conference on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Gray and Hall held a party on August 8, and that they were issued a warning about the gathering by the Los Angeles Police Department, who responded to a complaint call about the party.

