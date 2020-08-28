'Reassuring' study finds children have small risk of death and severe illness from coronavirus

(CNN) Severe illness and death remain rare in children with Covid-19, a new study suggests, while disparities do appear in kids who may require critical care or suffer complications.

Pediatricians described the findings as reassuring as children accounted for fewer than 1% of coronavirus cases in England, Wales and Scotland; and only 1% of those children died, the researchers reported.

The researchers -- from various UK institutions -- analyzed data on 651 Covid-19 patients under the age of 19 who were admitted to hospitals across England, Scotland and Wales between January and July. These young patients accounted for 0.9% of all patients in those hospitals at the time, the researchers noted.

Six of those young patients -- or 1% -- died in hospital. In comparison, 27% of Covid-19 patients of all ages died over the same time period, the researchers noted in their study, published in the British medical journal BMJ on Thursday.

Overall, 18% of the young patients needed critical care and "Black ethnicity was significantly associated with admission to critical care," the researchers noted.

Read More