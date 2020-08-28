Labor Day is right around the corner and many retailers are already slashing prices in preparation for the big shopping holiday. Others are still promoting the last days of their summer sales before there’s a chill in the air. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our picks for the best tech, home and fashion sales to shop this weekend.

Tech and electronics

Motorola Razr PHOTO: Motorola

Motorola

Motorola’s Back to School sale offers big price cuts on a host of phones such as the Motorola Razr, which is $500 off at $999.99. If you’ve been in the market for a new phone, act fast since this sale ends August 30.

Gamestop

If you’re looking for some new video games to pass the time, now’s the time to buy at Gamestop. You can get up to 50% off when you buy pre-owned games under $29.99. During the tiered sale you can buy two, save 20%; buy three, save 30%; buy four, save 40%; or spend $100 and save 50%.

B&H Photo Video

Right now you can save on top-level camera gear at B&H. Tons of Canon lenses, bodies and accessories are on sale including $300 off this Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera and lenses kit, bringing it down to just $449.

Home and health

Sears' Labor Day Sale PHOTO: Sears

Lowes

Lowes’ Labor Day sale is on early, with over 45,000 items already discounted. Choose from appliances, kitchen, bath, home decor and more to take full advantage of the store’s massive holiday deals.

The Home Depot

The home improvement giant has loads on sale for its Labor Day sale, which is already live now. Thousands of items, including appliances, tools, paint kits and more, are discounted, so you can finally tick those DIY projects off your to-do list.

Staples

Still looking for the perfect chair for your work from home setup? Now’s your chance to get one for a low price at Staples’ office chair sale. Take a look at all the discounted chairs perfect for the office, gaming and more here.

Sears

Save up to 40% off select appliances at this Sears sale. Browse discounted refrigerators, washers and dryers and more to upgrade your home this weekend.

Fashion and beauty

Nisolo's End of Season sale PHOTO: Nisolo

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is officially on, where you can find huge savings on all sorts of fashion essentials. The low prices last only until August 30, and items are already selling out, so act fast before your favorites are all gone.

Kohl’s

Score deals on top brands like Nike, Adidas and Levi’s at Kohl’s this weekend, plus the store’s Semi-Annual Intimates Sale is on now through August 30.

Nisolo

The environmentally-friendly shoe brand is hosting a massive sale, offering up to 50% off styles,15% off full price styles with code NEWSEASON and free shipping on orders over $200. Plus, factory and photoshoot samples are online and available for purchase for the first time ever, which means steep discounts on favorites like this Chelsea boot, down $128 from its original price. Browse the entire End of Season Sale for women and men, just be sure to hurry as these deals will be gone after August 31.

Reebok

Get 40% off at Reebok’s Back to School Sale, and an additional 10% off full price kids items, with code BTS. Shoes, leggings, shirts and more are all on sale (with some items at 25% off). Browse everything on sale here.

Old Navy

Snag up to 50% off at Old Navy’s storewide sale, with deals on everything from comfy leggings essential for your remote workday to breathable shorts for working out.

Columbia

The outdoor brand’s Labor Day Sale is in full swing, offering 25% off nearly 2,000 products. Save on classics like the Bugaboo II Jacket, rain jackets and more. Whether you’re prepping for fall showers or winter storms or looking for a cute sundress to take advantage of the last days of summer, Columbia’s got you covered.

For more great deals check out CNN Coupons.