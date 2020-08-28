Snoring is a problem that can not only ruin sleep but cause everything from exhaustion to high blood pressure to difficulty concentrating during the day. It can also obviously put a strain on the relationship you have with the person who shares a bed with you. But what really causes snoring, anyway?

“Snoring occurs when the muscles of the throat, which are used for speaking and swallowing, relax during sleep,” explains Richard K. Bogan, associate clinical professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and National Sleep Foundation chair. “The relaxation of these throat muscles collapses the airway on average to about 40% of its normal size during sleep. In adults, the throat can relax so much it collapses completely and vibrates, which creates snoring. Snoring is influenced or worsened by age, weight, anatomy, nasal congestion and even some medicines or drinking alcohol.”

However, while there may be medical issues that should be addressed, there are products that can help in the short term to prevent snoring altogether. If you’re sick of getting elbowed by your partner, or elbowing your partner in a quest for sleep, we rounded up top-rated snoring products on Amazon that can help.

Best snoring mouthpieces

Can mouthpieces, which position the mouth and jaw to keep airways open, help? It depends, says Dr. Jay Khorsandi of Snore Experts. “People with really small or really large mouths will have a more difficult time adjusting, as these devices are one-size-fits-all,” he says. “If you tend to be in the average size range, they still can definitely be helpful.”

Pro Tech Dental Tranquility Pro 2 Adjustable Sleep Mouthguard ($32.35, originally $35.94; amazon.com)

Affordable but notably not for small mouths, this mouthguard both protects against teeth grinding and, according to reviewers, works wonders for snorers.

Writes one reviewer, “This product made me realize that my snoring was caused by my lower jaw moving back toward my throat while sleeping on my back, causing my airways to constrict and produce the snoring. After using this mouthpiece, the snoring is gone, and I don’t get woken up by stuffed animals being thrown at my head for keeping my wife and young daughter awake. So, bonus!”

Zyppah Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece ($99.95, originally $125.95; amazon.com)

This is Khorsandi’s pick for a mouthguard, as it actually works by controlling your tongue and opening the airway for a snore-free night.

Best snoring strips

A simple solution for many snorers are snoring strips, which are sticky strips that work to hold your nose — and airways — open, reducing snoring.

Breathe Right Clear Nasal Strips ($11.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com or prices may vary; target.com)

With over 900 5-star reviews at Target, it’s clear these strips are a shopper favorite. Just place one right above the nostrils and it can open up your nose to relieve both snoring and nighttime congestion due to allergies or a cold all night long. These here are good for sensitive skin as well.

Theravent Snore Therapy Strips ($16.25, originally $20.99; amazon.com)

Alternatively, these strips you actually place under your nose, which can take some time to get used to. However, reviewers claim that after an adjustment period, they really work.

Writes one reviewer, “I have tried so many products for snoring, even sleeping in a different bedroom than my husband, and these FINALLY do the trick. As many have stated, they take a few nights (no more than three) to get used to, but once you do, they work great! My husband can finally get a good night’s sleep and so can I because I don’t wake myself up from snoring. It really is the best sleep we have both had in years.”

Breathe Right Nasal Strips to Stop Snoring, Calming Lavender ($13.39; amazon.com)

Add a little relaxation to your anti-snore routine with these high-rated lavender-scented snore strips, which can help you fall asleep too.

Best pillows for snoring

One way to combat snoring? “Avoid sleeping on your back,” says Khorsandi. “Back sleeping is also when your partner will elbow or kick you to roll over. Sleeping on your side can be helpful for a lot of people to reduce the snoring.” One way to help is a pillow that positions you properly.

Uttu Sandwich Pillow ($39.97, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This pillow raises your head and keeps it in place, preventing your neck and airways from relaxing.

WoodyKnows Side-Sleeping Back Pillow ($55.99; amazon.com)

Not used to sleeping on your side? This inflatable backpack pillow can break that habit, according to our experts, and get you sleeping snore-free.

Coop Home Goods Eden Adjustable Pillow ($69.99; amazon.com)

This adjustable pillow comes with extra filling that will let you find the perfect no-snore loft level.

Abco Tech Bed Wedge Pillow With Memory Foam Top ($29.97; amazon.com)

This high-rated wedge pillow has a high profile of seven inches, keeping your neck properly positioned for a snore-free night.

See more of our picks for best pillows here.

Best chin strap for snoring

“The theory with chin straps is they are supposed to keep your mouth closed. The proper way to sleep is by breathing through your nose 100%,” says Khorsandi, who added they can be “hard to sleep with and they can move around quite a bit.”

Youn Chin Strap for Snoring Solution ($15.99; amazon.com)

This high-rated strap promises to keep your mouth closed comfortably, and your tongue from blocking your airway while you sleep snore-free.

Sleep Legends Premium Anti-Snoring Chin Strap ($12.95; amazon.com)

Another chin strap that can help keep your mouth closed, this strap fits various head sizes, with one reviewer writing, “I’m 5’4” with a small head and my husband is 6’5” with a watermelon-sized head. Somehow this chin strap fits both of us, and whoever uses it wakes up well rested!”

Best nose vents for snoring

Your nostrils tend to narrow when you’re snoring. These vents keep your nostrils open, allowing unimpeded airflow through your nose, eliminating snoring.

Snore Care Set of 4 Nose Vents to Ease Breathing ($21.95; amazon.com)

Yes, the idea of wearing something in your nostrils all night is a bit daunting, but according to many reviewers, these nose vents really do work.

As one reviewer writes, “I’ll be honest, it can take your nose a few days, even a week, to ‘acclimate’ to these bad boys, but when they do, they have a noticeable, positive impact on my sleep. I used to snore pretty loudly and regularly, but on the nights I wear these (three to four nights a week, I do forget from time to time) I wake up feeling more rested.”

Japsun Anti-Snoring Nose Vents ($12.97; amazon.com)

Reviewers love the flexible, medical-grade silicone these nose vents are made of, and the various sizes available.

Writes one reviewer, “I have been looking for silicone net-style nasal dilators all over the internet. I have bought several that were advertised as being made of medical-grade silicone, but the net ones were all made of plastic, which were uncomfortable to wear. These are actually made of medical-grade silicone! They are very comfortable and really open up your nasal passages.”

Best earplugs for snoring

Sometimes the only way to escape a snoring spouse is to cover your ears. Don’t just use a pillow; try these high-rated earplugs instead.

Flents Earplugs, 50 Pairs ($13.99; amazon.com)

With 50 pairs, you can never run out of these earplugs, which reviewers say are great for blocking out snoring noise.

Writes one reviewer, “I am so impressed that this finally solved my difficulty sleeping, due to my husband’s snoring. Been married for more than 20 years and my husband’s snoring has gotten worse, to the point that I pack up my pillow and blanket in wee hours to move to the guest room. This product solved our problem in less than a week.”

Kuyax Earplugs for Sleeping ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

These reusable silicone, moldable earplugs are great for anything from sleeping next to a snorer to swimming.

One thing to remember, it’s important to consult a doctor if snoring is becoming an issue, says Khorsandi. “Humans should not snore when they sleep,” he says. “However, an occasional snore is not a big deal. But if it’s been consistently going on for years, it’s time to see a specialist.”