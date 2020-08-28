(CNN) An Australian woman who had difficulty flushing her toilet was shocked to find four snakes coiled up inside the cistern.

Sofie Pearson, 25, who lives on a cane farm in North Queensland, told CNN affiliate 7News that when she went to her bathroom last Sunday, she had to push down hard on the button to get the toilet to flush.

"I was a bit confused," she told 7News. "So I figured I'd just pull the top off and check what the issue was."

What she discovered were four common tree snakes wiggling inside. The largest snake was 3.2 feet (1 meter) long, 7News reported.

"I sort of looked at them for a second and thought ... that's not right," she told 7News.

