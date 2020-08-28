Scrap to fashion: This South African designer is reusing abandoned fabrics to create menswear

(CNN) Katekani Moreku was writing down ideas for a new menswear collection in his room in 2018 when he had a eureka moment.

At the time, he was a fashion design student at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa, and did not have enough money to purchase new fabrics to make the designs that he wanted.

He thought, what if he collected old and leftover fabric scraps to create his collection instead?

A few weeks after that moment, Moreku started his brand -- Katekani Moreku -- using old materials and abandoned scraps to create colorful prints and hats.

"I was staying at a student residence, so a lot of students threw away bags and outfits. I'd just collect them or get my friends to collect them, and then I got to work designing and sewing clothes," he told CNN.

