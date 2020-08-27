Over 100 million in the US face the threat of severe weather

(CNN) The Northeast, Great Lakes and northern Plains face damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes Thursday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

New York City, Newark, and Hartford, Connecticut, are under a level 3 of 5 severe risk Thursday.

Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Providence, Rhode Island, are all under a level 2 risk.

The peak timeline for these storms will be late afternoon through the evening hours.

"Widely scattered to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop by late afternoon over the northern High Plains," the SPC highlights. In this area, conditions will be favorable for damaging winds and hail. In some cases, that hail could potentially exceed the size of golf balls or even pool balls.

