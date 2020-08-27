R. Kelly attacked by fellow inmate in his Illinois jail cell, his attorneys say

(CNN) Attorneys for R. Kelly say he was attacked in his Illinois jail cell by a fellow inmate, and they are calling for his release.

Doug Anton, an attorney for Kelly, told CNN that the singer's legal team had been advised by the US Attorney's Office that the singer was on his bed in his cell Tuesday at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center when another inmate came in and started to punch him.

Guards at the federal facility stopped the assault almost immediately, according to Anton. Anton said that Kelly did not sustain any injuries and that X-rays did not reveal any fractures.

But Steve Greenberg, another Kelly attorney, said on Twitter that his legal team has received "conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries," adding that the team has not been given information from the jail or Kelly himself.

Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R Kelly at the MCC in Chicago. We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured. — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 27, 2020

Anton said he had not talked to Kelly firsthand about the alleged altercation.

