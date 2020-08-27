8 Nebraska Huskers football players sue the Big Ten

(CNN) Eight players from the University of Nebraska football team are suing the Big Ten Conference, requesting an order to invalidate the Big Ten's decision to not play football this fall.

The 13-page lawsuit was filed Thursday in Lancaster County District Court in Nebraska.

The plaintiffs in the suit are Nebraska football players Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah. They are seeking damages of less than $75,000 and for the fall season to be restored, the lawsuit says.

While Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has previously said that the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was "overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited," the lawsuit says that the council did not vote on whether to cancel the fall football season. The lawsuit references University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley, Jr. as being quoted that the council did not vote on the decision to cancel or postpone the 2020 fall football season.

The lawsuit says this is "a case in which a powerful collegiate athletic conference contends that its student athletes have no rights."

