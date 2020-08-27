Minneapolis erupts after a homicide suspect killed himself, sparking false rumors that police had been involved

(CNN) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a citywide curfew will go into effect on Thursday following a night of unrest and looting in the city.

The announcement came after two fatal shootings on Wednesday that drew large crowds downtown and resulted in property damage and potential shoplifting, authorities said.

The first came on Wednesday afternoon, when one man shot another man. Later that evening, the suspected gunman fatally shot himself as police approached him. His suicide sparked false rumors that officers had killed him, which police said caused "significant public safety concerns."

The turmoil prompted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to declare a state of emergency in the city. He also deployed the National Guard and mobilized at least 150 state troopers.

Additionally, Frey instituted an overnight curfew that expired at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Read More