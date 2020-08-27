(CNN) A building at Troy University in Alabama once named for a former governor who was also a Ku Klux Klan leader has been renamed after the late congressman John Lewis .

The university announced on Wednesday that its board of trustees voted to rename Bibb Graves Hall after Lewis and, effective immediately, the building will now be known as John Robert Lewis Hall.

"John Lewis is a towering figure in American history, whose leadership and advocacy for non-violent change have left a lasting legacy for us all," said Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.

"Although Rep. Lewis once sought admission to then Troy State College as a young man and was sadly ignored, I am pleased to say that he became a friend to the University. He visited our campuses several times and was a profound influence on many of us. I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for choosing to honor this Pike County native with this name change."

Lewis, a longtime civil rights activist, was one of the "Big Six" leaders of the civil rights movement and helped organize the March on Washington in 1963 alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He served as the US representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than three decades.

Lewis announced in December 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and he died July 17 at the age of 80 after a six-month battle with the disease. Lewis was laid to rest in the US Capitol Rotunda, and he is the first Black lawmaker to lay there, according to congressional historians

The university will soon announce plans for a ceremony to dedicate John Robert Lewis Hall.