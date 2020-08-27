John Lennon's killer denied parole for the 11th time

(CNN) The man who shot and killed John Lennon in 1980 was denied parole for the 11th time.

Mark David Chapman , 65, is serving a 20 years-to-life prison sentence for shooting and killing John Lennon, one of the Beatles and a solo artist in his own right.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told CNN that Chapman had his 11th hearing on August 19 before the Board of Parole.

Chapman was not granted release and will serve his sentence for at least two more years before his next hearing in August 2022, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson also would not provide details on why Chapman was denied release.

Previous CNN reporting from Chapman's hearing in 2018 said Chapman said he felt "more and more shame" as the years passed.

