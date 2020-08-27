Searching for more zzzs? There is a sleep app for that

(CNN) As the global pandemic drags on, many of us are more stressed out than usual. And that often means scoring a lot less sleep at night.

"Trying to get good sleep while you're stressed out is like trying to make a half-court shot while blindfolded," said Michael Breus, a clinical psychologist in Los Angeles. Breus focuses on insomnia and high-performance sleep coaching, a three- to six-month program for CEOs, athletes and celebrities.

"You can do it, but it's really tough to pull off."

Let's say you have been feeling extra overwhelmed lately. That, Breus said, prompts your body to release cortisol, the primary stress hormone. This coincides with sugar (or glucose) entering the bloodstream, which elevates your blood pressure.

Next thing you know, Breus said, your muscles tense up, your heart pumps faster and your brain kicks into overdrive. It's the old fight-or-flight response you learned about in grade school. In other words, your body is now in survival mode.