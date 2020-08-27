Peach recall expanding over possible salmonella contamination after 78 sickened in 12 states

(CNN) A peach recall has expanded to include loose peaches and peach products after 78 people were sickened in 12 states by salmonella poisoning linked to the fruit, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Of the 78 reported cases of illness traced back to the potentially tainted fruit between June 29 and Aug. 3, 23 victims were hospitalized, the CDC reported. No deaths have been reported. Victims ranged in age from one to 92 years old.

The agency is warning that more salmonella poisonings are possible. "Illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. This takes an average of 2 to 4 weeks," the CDC said.

"Epidemiologic evidence indicates that peaches are the likely source of this outbreak."

The fruit at the center of the multistate outbreak was shipped to retailers in more than 30 states by California-based Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company LLC, the US Food and Drug Administration said last week, and the number could grow.

