(CNN) Two stressed African elephants are to be given medical cannabidiol -- CBD -- to help them relax and stop fighting at a zoo in Poland.

Warsaw Zoo announced on its website Thursday that it would conduct the experiment, which it hopes will improve the mood of the animals, with CBD oil producer Dobrekonopie.

"We have started a project during which we will check the effect of CBD hemp oils on the mood of our animals," the statement read.

"To begin with, the program included Fredzia the elephant , who after the recent death of Erna (the former head of the elephant herd) was a bit stressed and had a bit of trouble finding her position in the herd."

The oil -- which does not have psychoactive properties -- will be administered to two elephants -- Fredzia, who is already being given it, and fellow female herd member Buba.

Read More