CNN 10 - August 28, 2020

1. Which U.S. political party held its national convention this week, exactly a week after the other major party held its event?

2. What is being blamed for sparking hundreds of recent wildfires in California?

3. What kind of object, which was estimated to be the size of a car, recently passed within 2,000 miles of Earth and was undetected by NASA?

4. Name the two storms that rolled through the Gulf of Mexico this week before making landfall in the U.S.

5. What was the first movie to earn $100 million at the box office, leading to its recognition as the first summer "blockbuster"?

6. Kim Yo Jong has reportedly become the second-most powerful person in what communist country?

7. What Chinese company is planning to sue the U.S. government over plans to ban a controversial application on September 20?

8. What was the category (a number) of the hurricane that made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast Thursday morning?

9. What kind of object, which is expected to be launched in the mid-2020s, is named for American astronomer Nancy Grace Roman?

10. The political party convention held this week ran for how many days -- the same length of time as last week's political party convention?

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

