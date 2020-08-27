Summer is in full swing, but it’s never too late to update your swimwear collection. And if you’re looking to add a new style or two to your poolside rotation, consider shopping suits from Summersalt, a brand that’s eco-friendly, size-inclusive and transparent with pricing. Not to mention, all its suits are incredibly cute, ultra comfortable and under $100.

The rundown

Summersalt PHOTO: Summersalt

Summersalt’s swimwear is perhaps most recognizable for its bright jewel tones and bold colorblocking — but it’s actually so much more. Whether you’re looking for a sexy suit with a plunging neckline or keyhole cutout, a full-coverage one-piece or a high-waisted bikini, Summersalt delivers. Plus, with multiple patterns and colors available for most styles — from solid teal to leopard print to sweet polka dots — you’re sure to find the perfect suit to match your personal style.

In terms of material, Summersalt bathing suits were built to stand up to sun exposure, sweaty beach days and chlorine-filled dips in the pool; the suit won’t start to stretch or lose its shape, even after washing. That’s because the fabric used for all the brand’s suits is five times stronger and offers four times more compression than other swimwear for maximum durability, according to Summersalt. All suits also offer UPF 50+ protection for even more peace of mind on sunny days. And on top of all that, the suits are made from premium recycled materials, which feel super soft against your skin.

Of course, ordering a swimsuit online is always precarious when it comes to sizing. Luckily, Summersalt is making that a cinch too. The company has a helpful size chart you can consult before making your purchase, or for a more customized recommendation, check out its Style + Size Finder, a quiz that tells you which sizes and styles are best for you based on your body type and coverage preferences. But best of all, Summersalt offers a wide range of inclusive sizes — all the way up to 24 in many styles.

The brand is also ridiculously straightforward when it comes to pricing. Almost all of the brand’s swimsuits ring up at $95 to start (yes, including bikinis — tops and bottoms $50 and $45, respectively). It’s a fair price when you take the quality of the suit into consideration.

The lowdown

Summersalt PHOTO: Summersalt

Summersalt sent me two swimsuits to try out for myself, and while I was skeptical at first, these styles succeeded in turning me into a Summersalt convert.

First, I tested out the bestselling Sidestroke One-Piece, a one-shouldered number with white, green and teal colorblocking. As a full-chested lady, I was admittedly anxious about wearing a one-shoulder suit; past experience has taught me that this style means certain body parts could be at risk for making unwanted appearances. But because of the Sidestroke’s diagonal seams and compression fabric, everything really did stay put.

I also tried Summersalt’s Perfect Wrap One-Piece, another bestseller that completely sold out in its first week on the site. (Luckily, it’s back in stock now.) Again, the plunging neckline on this suit made me nervous at first, but the compression material had me feeling comfortably “held in” in the chest and stomach areas, and the bow detail at the waist is just downright adorable.

In terms of size, Summersalt notes that the suits should fit snugly when they’re dry (that’s presumably due to the compression fabric) — and they mean it. I was worried that both styles were verging on too tight when I first put them on, but once I got in the water, the fit felt perfect. Not constricting but not loose, I’d feel comfortable freestyling in the lanes or cannonballing into any pool without fear of losing a bikini top. (If you’re between sizes, Summersalt recommends sizing down, or you could order multiple sizes and send back whichever doesn’t fit — returns are free!)

Plus, the strength of the fabric gave me no qualms about throwing the suits in the wash, and after a cycle, they still looked pristine.

The bottom line

Summersalt offers everything you’re looking for when it comes to a swimsuit: a wide variety of styles — not to mention patterns and colors — that retain their shape and don’t break the bank. The added bonus of the brand’s use of recycled materials makes this swimwear the total package, so dive into all of Summersalt’s swim offerings before summer is over.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.