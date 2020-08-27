Curious about your fellow Underscored readers’ shopping habits? With the year already more than half over, we’ve decided to take a look back at our bestselling Nordstrom products of 2020 so far.

Many of these bestsellers are marked down for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, making it a particularly great time to indulge in some retail therapy. Shop the list for the perfect live-in leggings, luxurious silk pillowcases, versatile jewelry, maskne-busting zit stickers and more.

Without further ado, here are our readers’ most-purchased Nordstrom products of 2020.

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase (starting at $89; nordstrom.com)

Silk pillowcases are a must-have for preventing frizz and bedhead, and they’re also less likely to tug at the delicate skin on your face while you sleep.

Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace ($58; nordstrom.com)

This simple gold-plated pendant, featuring the initial of your choice, makes for an elegant, wear-with-anything piece of jewelry.

Peter Millar Salem High Drape Performance Shorts ($57.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Perfect for when you want to look polished without sacrificing comfort, these shorts are especially easy to wear thanks to their two-way stretch performance fabric.

In Bloom by Jonquil Chemise ($48; nordstrom.com)

At-home date nights starting to get stale? Spice things up with this delicate satin chemise, which comes in four muted colors and features flirty lace cutouts.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

Zella’s beloved Live In leggings are cult faves thanks to their moisture-wicking, figure-sculpting fabric and no-slip waistband.

OluKai Kahu Pahana Sneaker ($130; nordstrom.com)

These sneakers from OluKai are as walkable as they are chic, thanks to their full-grain leather upper, anatomical foot bed and all-weather sole.

Free People Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants ($48; nordstrom.com)

Less baggy than your standard sweats but still remarkably comfortable, Free People’s popular Skinny Sweatpants come in five colors and deserve a spot in your loungewear rotation.

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

Since many of us are essentially living in pajamas these days, why not treat yourself to a high-quality pair? This menswear-inspired set from Nordstrom’s in-house brand is made from soft modal cotton and feels a lot more luxurious than an old T-shirt.

Tissue Weight Wool & Cashmere Scarf ($99; nordstrom.com)

This elegant scarf comes in eight lovely colors and is surprisingly warm, thanks to its soft wool and cashmere blend. It’s also large enough to use as a wrap on particularly chilly days.

Bliss Plush Throw ($24.90, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

A plush throw blanket that comes in two gorgeous colors, perfect for cozy nights in as the weather cools down.

Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots Blemish Treatment ($32; nordstrom.com)

Struggling with maskne? These dots feature a blend of acne-busting salicylic acid, clarifying tea tree oil and hydrating hyaluronic acid and are designed to minimize blemishes overnight without irritating surrounding skin.

Nashelle 14K-Gold Fill Initial Mini Circle Necklace ($45; nordstrom.com)

Here’s another elegant, versatile necklace option, this time with a slightly smaller pendant.

Roller Rabbit Hearts Pajamas ($118; nordstrom.com)

These cute PJs feature a sweet tiny heart motif and are made from 100% Peruvian cotton. The best part? They’ve got pockets!

Skims Sculpting Seamless Bodysuit ($62; nordstrom.com)

This bodysuit is made from soft, seamless fabric that promises to hold you in without feeling overly constricting. Reviewers love it for being stretchy and comfy enough to wear all day.

Leith Ruched Sheath Dress (starting at $28, originally $56; nordstrom.com)

This extremely versatile sheath dress features soft jersey fabric, a trendy wrap-style skirt and sizing up to 4X.

Twelve South Airsnap AirPod Case ($34.99; nordstrom.com)

Stop losing AirPods with this handy case, made from full grain leather, which has a handy metal clip that attaches to your keychain.

Voluspa Roses Classic Textured Candle ($24; nordstrom.com)

A beautiful candle that smells as good as it looks, perfect for brightening your quarantine zone.