Afghanistan floods kill dozens, with many still missing

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Flash flooding in Afghanistan's Parwan province has killed at least 86 people and injured at least 106, according to Rahmatullah Haidari, deputy spokesman for the governor of the province.

Officials in in the disaster management ministry said that torrential rain earlier this week triggered flash flooding in the country's Parwan province -- which borders Kabul -- Reuters news agency reported.

Villagers and rescuers search for bodies among debris after a flash floods in Parwan province, on August 26, 2020.

Dozens of houses and vehicles have been destroyed in the floods, and the number of casulties could be higher, officials warn.

Dozens of houses and vehicles have been destroyed and the number of casualties could be much higher, Parwan provincial spokeswoman Waheeda Shakar said Wednesday.

Police and rescue teams have arrived in the area and are helping residents, she said.

Officials said more than 1,500 houses north of the capital Kabul had been destroyed, while many people remain missing.

