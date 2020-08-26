Laura is a Category 4 hurricane: What that actually means

(CNN) Hurricane Laura will soon hit the southwest Louisiana and upper Texas coasts.

Laura has intensified rapidly -- with winds increasing by 65 mph in just 24 hours -- and will make landfall as an extremely powerful, dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

Laura is now the most powerful August hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Katrina hit 15 years ago.

Places from Port Arthur, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana, will take a 150 mph hurricane directly head-on.

This is what to expect from a Category 4 storm

