Firefighters on leave after a woman thought to be dead was found breathing at a funeral home

(CNN) Four Southfield, Michigan, firefighters are on paid administrative leave after a 20-year-old woman they pronounced dead was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home, according to officials.

The woman, identified as Timisha Beauchamp by Geoffrey Fieger, her family's attorney, has cerebral palsy and is hospitalized in critical condition; she's in the ICU on a respirator, Fieger said.

Fieger earlier told CNN affiliate WXYZ, "It's one of people's worst nightmares to imagine having an ambulance called and instead, sending you off to a funeral home in a body bag. The funeral home unzipping the body bag, literally... and see her alive with her eyes open."

Southfield's Fire Chief Johnny Menifee says what happened to Beauchamp is "unsettling," but defended his paramedics' response, pointing out that "there's evidence out there that this sort of thing has happened before," referring to other situations where people are discovered to be alive after being pronounced dead.

What the fire department says happened

