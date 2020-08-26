Two police officers plead guilty to vandalizing cars belonging to a man who filed a complaint against them

(CNN) Two New Jersey police officers have pleaded guilty to vandalizing the cars of a man who filed a complaint against them.

Stephen Martinsen and Thomas Dowling -- both of whom were officers with Asbury Park police at the time -- admitted to slashing tires of two cars and breaking the windows in one, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The incident happened in September 2019. The men confessed their act of vandalism was retaliation for the cars' owner filing an internal affairs complaint against them with Asbury Park, the statement said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office didn't say what the complaint was about. CNN has reached out to the Asbury Park Police Department for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The officers caused more than $500 in damage, the statement said

