LeBron James is helping launch a multimillion-dollar effort to recruit poll workers ahead of the elections

(CNN) LeBron James is helping spearhead a multimillion-dollar effort to recruit poll workers in Black electoral districts ahead of November's general elections.

The initiative focuses on recruiting poll workers through a paid advertising campaign and a corporate partnership program that encourages employees to volunteer, according to The New York Times

James and a number of prominent athletes and artists are part of More Than a Vote, an organization that is focused on combating systemic, racist voter suppression. The NFL's Patrick Mahomes and DeAndre Hopkins, the NBA's Damian Lillard, and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie are among the athletes that are founding members of the organization.

"We are a coalition of Black athletes and artists who came together amid the protests fueled by the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police," the group wrote in an open letter

"We are focused on systemic, targeted voter suppression in our community and have a specific mission: educate, energize and protect Black voters."