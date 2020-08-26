Two people are dead and a third injured after an overnight shooting in Kenosha, police say

(CNN) Two people are dead and a third was injured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following a shooting late Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened amid the third night of protests over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims around 11:45 p.m., the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release early Wednesday.

The person injured was taken to the hospital with "serious, but non-life threatening injuries," police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the names and ages of the victims are still being determined, according to the release.

