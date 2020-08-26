Prosecutors say June knife attack on NYPD officers in Brooklyn was ISIS inspired

(CNN) A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment Wednesday against 21-year-old Dzenan Camovic for a knife attack on NYPD officers during a protest on June 3 in Brooklyn, an attack that prosecutors describe as ISIS inspired.

Prosecutors allege Camovic, a Bosnian national, was living in Brooklyn illegally when he approached two uniformed NYPD officers on the night of June 3 and stabbed one of them in the neck with a knife. According to the indictment, Camovic then chased the second officer, "repeatedly and violently stabbing at the officer with the knife and eventually throwing the knife at the officer."

Camovic then allegedly returned to the first officer, stabbing him again and robbing him of his gun, according to the indictment. Prosecutors say Camovic used the officer's 9mm caliber weapon to fire multiple shots at several officers.

Police returned fire, and Camovic was struck multiple times.

All three officers who were injured in the incident are out of the hospital but not back at work, the New York Police Department told CNN Wednesday.

