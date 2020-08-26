Georgia inmates credited for helping rescue a deputy who had a stroke

(CNN) A group of men incarcerated at a jail in Georgia are being credited with saving the life of a sheriff's deputy.

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Edmond was conducting a routine cell search in a housing unit at the county jail on August 16 when some of the jailed men noticed something was wrong.

"I could see in his eyes that he was starring off in space and he just wasn't right," John Queen told CNN affiliate WGCL

Edmond had been repeating the same phrase and had dropped a blanket he had been holding, Deputy Shannon Volkodav said the men told her. Video showed him staggering and at one point, leaning over a table for support.

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Edmond experienced a stroke while on duty on August 16.

It turned out that Edmond was experiencing a life-threatening stroke. And were it not for the actions of six incarcerated men who alerted staff to the medical emergency, the outcome could have been much worse, Volkodav told CNN.

Read More