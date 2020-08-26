Houston police fatally shoot man who opened fire on motorist and officers

(CNN) Houston police early Wednesday fatally shot a man who opened fire on a car carrying three civilians and at a patrol vehicle, the city's police chief said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo described the incident, which occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the Hyde Park section, as an active shooter situation.

The male suspect shot about four rounds at a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying three people and then fled, according to Acevedo.

Investigators believe the suspect thought the Tahoe "was a police car coming," Acevedo said.

Officers dispatched to the area heard gunshots and saw the suspect holding a silver revolver, according to the police chief.

