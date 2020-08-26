(CNN) A body believed to be that of a missing Fort Hood soldier has been found.

Officials are awaiting forensic confirmation but police said that identification found on the body indicate it is that of Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

"At this initial stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play," police in Temple, Texas, said in a statement

Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a medical call at some railroad tracks about 25 miles from the Texas army base.

"A caller advised that a male was observed near the railroad tracks. Upon officers' arrival, it was determined that the subject had been deceased for some period of time," according to the statement.