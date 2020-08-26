Sanctuary for endangered condors burns in California wildfire

(CNN) A sanctuary for the endangered California condor in Big Sur was destroyed by a California fire, according to Ventana Wildlife Society.

While no people or condors were at the facility when it burned, at least four condors are missing, Kelly Sorenson, executive director of Ventana Wildlife Society, told CNN.

"We have eight chicks in nests and at least four of these are in the path of the fire," Sorenson said.

"In central California, over the last two decades, there have been 41 nestings, each with one chick, and six of these birds experienced wildfire. Five of the six survived, so it's hopeful for the birds currently experiencing the Dolan Fire. We have not been able to check on those chicks yet, and as for the free-flying flock, most are accounted for though at least four remain missing."

Among the missing condors is Iniko, whose name means "born during troubled times." The baby condor hatched on April 25, according to the condor sanctuary.

The condor sanctuary before it was destroyed in the Dolan Fire.

