Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game

By David Close

Updated 4:52 PM ET, Wed August 26, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An empty court and bench is shown Wednesday before the start of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic.
An empty court and bench is shown Wednesday before the start of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic.

(CNN)The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott their playoff game Wednesday with the Orlando Magic. The game broadcast on NBA TV reported the players are sitting out in protest.

The game was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Disney World in Orlando.
The Bucks did not emerge from their locker room before the scheduled tip. There has been no official announcement from the league.
The protest comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the Bucks' home state of Wisconsin.
    NBA players from multiple teams have voiced their opinions that not enough is being done about police killings and brutality. Several were asked about the possible boycott over the last 24 hours. Many said it was being discussed.