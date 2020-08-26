(CNN) Four overnight camps in Maine successfully identified and isolated three Covid-19 positive people with no symptoms, preventing transmission to more than 1,000 other campers and staff this summer, says a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For many kids, summer camp looked and felt a little different this year. There were daily temperatures checks, more time spent outside and plenty of face masks. Dr. Laura Blaisdell of the Maine Medical Center Research Institute and colleagues said the extra effort paid off.

They detailed where these camps went right in a report examining 642 children and 380 staff members who attended the four camps in Maine for well over a month between June and August.

Camp attendees traveled from across the United States and six international locations: Bermuda, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom. They quarantined for up to 14 days before arriving at camp and three of the sites asked campers to submit Covid-19 test results before attending.

This was an important step in preventing introduction of the virus in a setting with many young adults who could be asymptomatic or presymptomatic, Blaisdell and colleagues wrote in the CDC's weekly report.