Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to appeal Greek court verdict

(CNN) Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will appeal a Greek court decision finding him guilty of assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery following an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old, who was represented by his lawyers in Tuesday's trial, was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days, according to Reuters.

Maguire has continued to plead his innocence and released a statement Tuesday saying his family and friends were the true victims.

"Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing," he said.

"I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter -- if anything myself, family and friends are the victims."

