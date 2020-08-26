EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns after breaching coronavirus restrictions

(CNN) EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned Wednesday, a week after he breached Ireland's coronavirus restrictions by attending a golf event with 80 other people.

Hogan attended the political golf society event at a hotel in Galway, a city in the west of Ireland, on August 19, a day after the Irish government imposed new restrictions to tackle a surge in cases.

Among the new measures -- which were effective immediately -- attendance at indoor events was limited to six people, down from the previously allowed amount of 50.

The golf event was attended by numerous political figures, including Ireland's Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, who resigned last week.

Hogan's appearance at the event sparked an immediate media storm.

